Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 880.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total value of $76,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,828.80. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,147,865.07. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,332. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $247.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.83 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.