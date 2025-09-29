Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 218 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $82.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

