Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 239 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,251,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 639.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,375,000 after acquiring an additional 295,957 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22,889.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 274,671 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1,098.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 207,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,176,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,852 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J opened at $148.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.40. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $152.40.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

