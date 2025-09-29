Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 37.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $137.65 on Monday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.