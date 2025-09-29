Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 478.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,160,000 after buying an additional 4,300,222 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 211.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,507,000 after buying an additional 4,066,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $169,232,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21,737.8% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,859,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,821,000 after buying an additional 1,850,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.7%

SLB stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Zacks Research raised Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.