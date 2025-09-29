Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $727,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10,908.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 261,574 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $129.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $94.88 and a 52-week high of $130.99.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.