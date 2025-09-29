Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $762,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,447,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,304,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 121,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after buying an additional 57,778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 249,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,453.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 39,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

IWO stock opened at $319.19 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.02 and its 200-day moving average is $279.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

