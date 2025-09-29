Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after buying an additional 3,274,853 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 27.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,375,000 after buying an additional 1,055,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after buying an additional 992,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1,380.2% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,928,000 after buying an additional 802,526 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $60.28 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

