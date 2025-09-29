Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 12,313.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,951 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $140,746,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 133.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 758,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,329,000 after purchasing an additional 433,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,510,000 after purchasing an additional 349,787 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Aflac by 96.0% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 407,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 199,583 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $111.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.00 target price on shares of Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.15.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

