Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.48.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8%

Dollar General stock opened at $102.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.59. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

