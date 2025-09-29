Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $652,000 in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 148,426 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 51,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $1,635,000.

Shares of ITM opened at $46.49 on Monday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

