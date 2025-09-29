Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 72 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,547 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $237.89 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.31 and a 200-day moving average of $225.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

