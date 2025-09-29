Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $790.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $783.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $816.41. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.74%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.52.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

