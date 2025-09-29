Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $59.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.60.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

