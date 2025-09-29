Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,410.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $83.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.95. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $85.55.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

