Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 192,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 65,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $255.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.22. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.66.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

