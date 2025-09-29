Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $330,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 94.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.90.

NYSE:PFG opened at $82.62 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

