ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Separately, Zacks Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 11,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 100,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 50.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 4.33%.The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

