ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
Separately, Zacks Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of ProAssurance
ProAssurance Stock Up 0.2%
PRA stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 4.33%.The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
ProAssurance Company Profile
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.
