Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRL shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Propel from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Propel from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark raised Propel to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Propel stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.31. Propel has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $43.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

