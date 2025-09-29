Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 14,296 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,275,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,602,000 after buying an additional 400,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,843,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,578,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,306,000 after purchasing an additional 267,537 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,890,000 after purchasing an additional 59,823 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $199,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 698,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,020.40. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $99,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,800.60. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.86. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 37.87%.The firm had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

