Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 115.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.00.

WSO stock opened at $398.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.03. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $378.35 and a 12-month high of $571.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.02%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

