Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 101.9% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,424,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,932,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,056 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,861,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,819 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,431.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after buying an additional 1,069,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $20,041,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carey J. Dorman sold 40,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $1,085,728.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 214,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,554.42. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Edward Capps sold 77,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $2,079,332.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 609,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,078.30. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,561 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $24.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Element Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $625.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.45 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.66%.Element Solutions’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Fermium Researc upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

