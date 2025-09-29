Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.14 Million Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,066 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,795,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 94.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 128.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6,068.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after buying an additional 714,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.