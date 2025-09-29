Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,158 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2%

STZ stock opened at $132.42 on Monday. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $131.20 and a twelve month high of $261.06. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $170.81.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -170.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.28.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

