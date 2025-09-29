Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,544 Shares of COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 102.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 9,030.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $150,405.12. Following the sale, the director owned 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,216.64. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE CDP opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. COPT Defense Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

