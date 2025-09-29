Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,012 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $80.20 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.10 and a 52 week high of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,365.04. The trade was a 18.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

