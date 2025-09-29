Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 5,052 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Natera were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $162.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.32 and a beta of 1.68. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Fesko sold 678 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $105,401.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 152,747 shares in the company, valued at $23,746,048.62. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $332,392.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,458.71. This trade represents a 30.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,656. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.