Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $59.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -109.74 and a beta of 1.74. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.24 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a yield of 502.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -572.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $59,115.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

