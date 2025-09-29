Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Nutanix $NTNX

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Nutanix by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 98.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,948,262.58. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix stock opened at $77.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.59. Nutanix has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $83.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.42.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

