Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 41.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of NVR by 217,591.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 50,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 9,358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,277,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at NVR
In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,800. The trade was a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the sale, the director owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. This represents a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
NVR Stock Performance
Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,041.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8,053.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,518.70. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.95.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $120.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
