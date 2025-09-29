Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,553 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NiSource by 14.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in NiSource by 8.9% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 27,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 5.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $1,562,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NI opened at $42.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. NiSource, Inc has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $43.51.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on NI

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.