Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,380 Shares of Lennox International, Inc. $LII

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 175.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 23.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $522.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.23. Lennox International, Inc. has a one year low of $500.10 and a one year high of $689.44.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $7.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.92. Lennox International had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 15.41%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 22.23%.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.04, for a total transaction of $1,864,051.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,574 shares in the company, valued at $21,155,842.96. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.86, for a total value of $177,558.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,764.52. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $753.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $619.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $730.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lennox International from $600.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.33.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

