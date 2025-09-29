Randolph Co Inc Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 11.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $108,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $334.53 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

