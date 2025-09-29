REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 300.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,842,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 499,328 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 351,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 86,703 shares during the period.

REVG opened at $57.10 on Monday. REV Group has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. REV Group’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

