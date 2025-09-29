Reviewing ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) & Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Semler Scientific has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 86.20% 43.84% 32.88% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -194.14% -127.89%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $56.29 million 7.45 $40.90 million $2.43 11.65 ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$11.51 million ($33.89) -0.15

This table compares Semler Scientific and ENDRA Life Sciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Semler Scientific and ENDRA Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 4 0 3.00 ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Semler Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $74.25, indicating a potential upside of 162.27%. ENDRA Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 854.20%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company’s products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

