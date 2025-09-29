Reviewing Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) and Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH)

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) and Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talphera and Prelude Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talphera $650,000.00 63.57 -$13.00 million ($0.40) -2.27 Prelude Therapeutics $7.00 million 12.13 -$127.17 million ($1.64) -0.91

Analyst Ratings

Talphera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prelude Therapeutics. Talphera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prelude Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Talphera and Prelude Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talphera 0 0 2 2 3.50 Prelude Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Talphera presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 451.63%. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Talphera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Talphera is more favorable than Prelude Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Talphera and Prelude Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talphera N/A -152.38% -64.32% Prelude Therapeutics N/A -106.50% -79.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Talphera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Talphera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Talphera has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talphera beats Prelude Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit. It is also developing LTX-608, an anti-inflammatory and antiviral potential for the treatment of multiple conditions, including disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and acute pancreatitis; Fedsyra, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe; and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe. The company was formerly known as AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Talphera, Inc. in January 2024. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion. The company's CDK9 program is a regulator of cancer-promoting transcriptional programs, including MCL1, MYC and MYB. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

