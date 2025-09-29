Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 125.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $121.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.34. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $130.07. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.06.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,976,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. The trade was a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,681,462 shares of company stock valued at $581,726,917. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

