Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $499.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $492.25 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.27.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

