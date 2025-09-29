Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.15.
SAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.
Shares of SAND stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.08 and a beta of 0.52. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company had revenue of $51.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
