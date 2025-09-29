Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.15.

SAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 63,474 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.08 and a beta of 0.52. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company had revenue of $51.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

