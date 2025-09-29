Schlumberger Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 744,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,622,000. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.1% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

