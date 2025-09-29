SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,115 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.1% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.8% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 69,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,941,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Apple by 17.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 662,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $135,771,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 13.1% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 573,627.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,656,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $255.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.87 and a 200 day moving average of $213.22. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush set a $310.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Phillip Securities lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.66.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

