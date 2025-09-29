Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) & Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Head to Head Contrast

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) and Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First National and Shore Community Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First National 29.04% 10.92% 1.56% Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bank First National and Shore Community Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First National 0 1 1 0 2.50 Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bank First National presently has a consensus price target of $133.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.34%. Given Bank First National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank First National is more favorable than Shore Community Bank.

30.0% of Bank First National shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Bank First National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank First National and Shore Community Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First National $226.09 million 5.41 $65.56 million $6.93 17.95 Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bank First National has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Summary

Bank First National beats Shore Community Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First National

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Shore Community Bank

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

