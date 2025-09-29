Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) & Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Financial Review

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) and Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reviva Pharmaceuticals and Sigyn Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.92 million ($0.65) -0.45 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.34 million ($4.77) -0.79

Profitability

Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reviva Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Reviva Pharmaceuticals and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -259.17% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -2,842.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.18, indicating that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and Sigyn Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reviva Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Reviva Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,707.91%. Given Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Reviva Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Summary

Reviva Pharmaceuticals beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis. It is also developing RP1208 for the treatment of depression and obesity. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats. The company is also involved in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, it develops ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis; and ImmunePrep to enhance the potential efficacy of immunotherapeutic antibodies. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

