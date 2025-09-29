Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $17.76 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.4% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 275,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 91,401 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $1,367,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.20. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,050,558 shares of company stock valued at $701,164,609. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.