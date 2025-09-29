Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) vs. Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Critical Survey

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) and Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Quest Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Quest Resource has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sims Metal Management has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource -9.34% -13.12% -3.98% Sims Metal Management N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $288.53 million 0.12 -$15.06 million ($1.21) -1.34 Sims Metal Management $4.85 billion 0.35 -$12.30 million N/A N/A

Sims Metal Management has higher revenue and earnings than Quest Resource.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 1 2 0 0 1.67 Sims Metal Management 1 0 0 0 1.00

Quest Resource currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Quest Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Sims Metal Management.

Summary

Sims Metal Management beats Quest Resource on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. It offers antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, the company offers landfill diversion services. Its services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, grocers, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. The company markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is headquartered in The Colony, Texas.

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials. The company also engages in the provision of environmentally responsible solutions for the disposal of post-consumer electronic products, such as information technology assets recycled for commercial customers; and environmentally responsible recycling of negative value materials, including electronic equipment. In addition, it provides secondary processing and other services comprising recycling of municipal curbside materials, stevedoring, and other sources of service. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Mascot, Australia.

