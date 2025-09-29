ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 26,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $179.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $237.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.01 and its 200 day moving average is $167.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.