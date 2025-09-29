ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 378 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 376.8% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 193.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSE:SOLV opened at $71.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23. Solventum Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

SOLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Argus upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

