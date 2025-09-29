ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 384 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 637.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:KD opened at $29.48 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 1.97%.The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

