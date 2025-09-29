ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 3,918 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4,720.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 252,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,352. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,141,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,252,425. This represents a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 970,115 shares of company stock valued at $17,818,490. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.4%

WBD opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

