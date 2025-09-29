ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Sonoco Products Company $SON

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 508.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 152.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sonoco Products by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Sonoco Products by 56.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1,458.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:SON opened at $43.90 on Monday. Sonoco Products Company has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.